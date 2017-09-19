Australia Consumer Confidence Strengthens

Australia’s consumer confidence strengthened during the week ended September, after weakening in the previous week, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index climbed to 114.8 from 109.8 in the preceding week.

Consumers’ views towards current and future economic conditions surged last week.

The index measuring ‘time to buy a major household item’ jumped 4.0 percent, but stayed well below its long-term average suggesting that households remain cautious about big expenditures.

Inflation expectations were unchanged at 4.4 percent on a four-week moving average basis.

