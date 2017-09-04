Australia Current Account Deficit Balloons To A$9.562 Billion

Australia had a current account deficit of A$9.562 billion in the second quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
That missed forecasts for a shortfall of A$7.5 billion following the downwardly revised A$4.754 billion deficit in the first quarter (originally -A$3.1 billion).
Net exports of GDP came in at 0.3, topping expectations for a flat reading following the 0.7 decline in the three months prior.
