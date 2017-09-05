Australia GDP Expands 0.8% In Q2

Australia’s gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for 0.9 percent but up from 0.3 percent in the first quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 1.8 percent – in line with expectations and up from 1.7 percent in the three months prior.

The terms of trade fell 6.0 percent in the quarter.

