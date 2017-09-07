The total number of home loans in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – coming in at 56.464.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in June.
The value of loans advanced 0.9 percent to A$20.964 billion following the 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.
Investment lending sank 3.9 percent to A$12.063 billion after rising 1.6 percent a month earlier.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Australia Home Loans Jump 2.9% In July - September 7, 2017
- *Australia Home Loans +2.9% In July; Value Of Loans +0.9% - September 7, 2017
- Japan GDP Revised Down To 0.6% In Q2 - September 7, 2017