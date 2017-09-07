Australia Home Loans Jump 2.9% In July

The total number of home loans in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – coming in at 56.464.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in June.

The value of loans advanced 0.9 percent to A$20.964 billion following the 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.

Investment lending sank 3.9 percent to A$12.063 billion after rising 1.6 percent a month earlier.

