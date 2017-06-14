Australia Jobless Rate Falls To 5.5% In May

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for 5.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.

The Australian economy added 42,000 jobs in May – well above forecasts for 10,000 following the upwardly revised 46,100 added in the previous month (originally 37,400).

The participation rate was 64.9 percent – topping expectations for 64.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.

