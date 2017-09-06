Australia July Retail Sales Flat On Month

The total value of retail sales in Australia came in roughly unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – standing at A$26.113 billion.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in June (originally 0.3 percent).

By category, there were gains in Food retailing (0.2 percent), Other retailing (0.6 percent), Household goods retailing (0.4 percent), Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.4 percent), and Clothing footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.6 percent). Department store sales fell 0.3 percent.

By region, there were gains in New South Wales (0.4 percent), Victoria (0.4 percent), Queensland (0.2 percent), Western Australia (0.2 percent), South Australia (0.2 percent), Tasmania (0.5 percent), the Australian Capital Territory (0.3 percent), and the Northern Territory (0.4 percent).

