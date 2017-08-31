Australia Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In August – AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia expanded for the 11th straight month in August, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 59.8.

That’s up from 56.0 in July, and it represents the highest index reading since 2002. It also moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Six of the seven activity sub-indexes in the Australian PMI expanded in August.

Production and new orders were especially strong (61.4 and 64.3 points), but they were coupled with a robust expansion in inventories (58.9 points) rather than in sales (50.9 points). Exports contracted mildly (49.3 points).

This suggests current activity is geared towards future orders and stockpiling rather than for immediate delivery. Employment and supplier deliveries expanded at a slower pace in August.

