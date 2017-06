Australia may Employment* Decrease to 42 K (fcast 10.0 K) Vs Prev 46.2 K (revised from 37.4 K)

AUSTRALIA MAY EMPLOYMENT* DECREASE TO 42 K (FCAST 10.0 K) VS PREV 46.2 K (REVISED FROM 37.4 K)The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com