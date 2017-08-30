Australia Private Capex Climbs 0.8% In Q2

Private capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the second three months of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – coming in at A$28.275 billion.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in the three months prior.
On a yearly basis, capex was down 3.0 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
