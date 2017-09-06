Australia Trade Surplus Falls To A$460 Million

Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$460 million in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of A$1.000 billion following the upwardly revised A$888 million surplus in June (originally A$856 million).

Exports were down 2.0 percent on month to A$321.071 billion, while imports sank 1.0 percent to A$30.611 billion.

