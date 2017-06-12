Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.

The Australian dollar fell to 0.7521 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.7537.

Against the euro and the yen, the aussie dropped to 1.4898 and 82.93 from Friday’s closing quotes of 1.4865 and 83.04, respectively.

The aussie edged down to 1.0114 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday’s closing value of 1.0134.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.73 against the greenback, 1.52 against the euro, 81.00 against the yen and 0.99 against the loonie.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com