Australian Dollar Retreats Against Most Majors

The Australian dollar retreated from early highs against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar fell to 0.7532 against the U.S. dollar and 82.85 against the yen, from early highs of 0.7545 and 83.03, respectively.

Against the euro, the aussie dropped to 1.4888 from an early high of 1.4863.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.73 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen and 1.52 against the euro.

