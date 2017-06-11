Bank Of England To Stay On Hold Until Outlook Becomes Clearer: Capital Economics

The Bank of England is more likely to keep rates firmly on hold than before the election at the next week’s meeting and refrain from making any strong signals about the outlook for policy, Paul Hollingsworth, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

With the General Election resulting in a hung parliament, there is a lot of uncertainty about the outlook for demand, Brexit and policy, he noted.

A government was formed quite quickly after the 2010 election and the EU referendum. But it could take longer this time around, he said.

The economist said if Prime Minister Theresa May is unable to get a Queen’s Speech through parliament, then a second election in a few months’ time looks very possible.

And if the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was able to form a “progressive alliance” with a working majority, then the mix between fiscal and monetary policy could be vastly different, he added.

On the top of all this, the economist said there is additional uncertainty caused by two vacant spots on the monetary policy meeting from next month.

June’s meeting will be Kristin Forbes’ last. And following her resignation, Charlotte Hogg’s spot is still vacant.

Kristin Forbes is likely to drop her call for a rate hike due to the uncertainty created by the election result, the economist said. She demanded quarter point rate increase in the past two meetings.

The recent news on the economy has been somewhat mixed. The statistical office had revised down its first quarter GDP growth to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent.

Moreover, construction and industrial output figures tentatively suggested that the sectors will provide negligible contributions to the GDP growth in the second quarter.

On the other hand, retail sales figures were much more upbeat and Purchasing Managers’ survey and the growth indicator of the Confederation of British Industry pointed to growth of 0.5 percent or so in the second quarter.

Further, there were signs that labor market slack has eroded faster the bank had expected.

