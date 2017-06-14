Boj Offers to Lend Y 2 Trln of Jgbs on Spot Basis Through 6/16 As a Secondary Source of Jgbs (offer in the Morning)

BOJ offers to lend Y 2 trln of JGBs on spot basis through 6/16 as a secondary source of JGBs (Offer in the morning)The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com