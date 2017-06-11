BOJ offers to lend Y 3 trln of JGBs on spot basis through 6/13 as a secondary source of JGBs (Offer in the morning)The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Boj Offers to Lend Y 3 Trln of Jgbs on Spot Basis Through 6/13 As a Secondary Source of Jgbs (offer in the Morning) - June 11, 2017
- S.korea Sells 5-Year Treasury Bonds at Avg Yield of 1.8finance Ministry - June 11, 2017
- Fxwirepro: Usd/thb Trades in Narrow Range, Faces Strong Support at 33.94 - June 11, 2017