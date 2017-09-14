BRAZIL: Analysts Expect Government To Meet New 2017 Fiscal Target – Survey

The market forecast for the Brazilian primary deficit in 2017 increased to R$ 159 billion (US$ 50.73 billion), according to a monthly survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance. The new forecast is in line with the revised fiscal target for Brazil this year.

In August, respondents estimated a R$ 154.841 billion primary deficit in Brazil’s central government budget. By that time, however, the fiscal target was at R$ 139 billion.

Regarding 2018, respondents’ deficit estimate also rose in September, to R$156.34 billion, from R$ 130.53 billion in the previous forecast. The fiscal target for the next year was also revised up recently, from R$ 129 billion to R$ 159 billion.

The forecast of gross debt as a proportion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017 went to 75.8%, from 75.9% in the previous survey.

