Brazil Business Confidence Improves Further: FGV

Brazil’s business confidence improved for the second straight month in August, preliminary figures from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, or FGV showed Tuesday.

The index measuring confidence in the industrial sector rose to 92.3 in August from 90.8 in July. In June, the score was 89.5.

The current situation index climbed to 89.3 in August from 88.4 in the previous month. Similarly, the outlook index strengthened from 93.4 to 95.3.

Data also revealed that the capacity utilization level in the industrial sector dropped to 73.7 percent in August from 74.7 percent a month earlier.

The final result of the research will be announced on August 29.

