BRAZIL: Center-south Sugar Cane Crush Down 4.09% On Year

Brazil’s center-south sugar cane crush for the 2017-18 harvest was 4.09% down from April to August 16 compared to the same period a year ago, totaling 342.611 million tons, the Union of Sugarcane Industry (Unica) said on Monday.

Total ethanol production reached 13.520 billion liters, down 8.79% from a year before, with 5.855 billion liters in anhydrous ethanol (-2.57%) and 7.665 billion liters of hydrous ethanol (-13.02%).

Meanwhile, sugar production rose by 3.86%, totaling 20.724 million tons. Regarding production mix, 51.33% of the raw material obtained was used for ethanol production, while the remaining 48.67% went to sugar production.

Year-to-date, Total Recoverable Sugar (TRS) reached 130.43 kilograms per ton of sugarcane, 0.96% higher than in the same period of the 2016/2017 cycle when TRS was at 129.20 kilos per ton.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com