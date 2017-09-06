Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Central Bank Slashes Rate, Signals With Smaller Cuts Ahead

BRAZIL: Central Bank Slashes Rate, Signals With Smaller Cuts Ahead

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The Brazilian central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 8.25%, from 9.25%, in line with market expectations, and signaled that it intends to keep loosening monetary policy in the next few meetings, but at a slower pace.

“If the base scenario evolves according to our expectation, and also because of the current stage of the [monetary policy] flexibilization cycle, the Committee views, at this time, a moderate decrease in the magnitude of the monetary policy flexibilization as adequate,” said the central bank in a statement.

Selic, the benchmark interest rate in Brazil, is almost halfway down from a 14.25% peak in the second half of 2016. The country’s central bank recognized in the statement that it needs to fall further to promote growth in the country.

“The economic scenario requires a stimulating monetary policy – that is, with interest rates lower than the structural rate.” However, the future trajectory of Selic is still contingent to data regarding economic activity and inflation risks, the central bank added.

The monetary policy committee said that Selic should end 2017 at 7.25% and start the next year at 7.00%. However, by the end of 2018, the rate should increase to 7.50%.

The interest rate cut announcement comes after Brazil posted in August its lowest annual inflation rate since February 1999, of 2.46%. The Brazilian central bank 2017 inflation target ranges from 2.5% to 6.5%.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.