Brazil Consumer Confidence Strengthens In September: FGV

Brazil’s consumer confidence improved in September after weakening in the previous three months, figures from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, or FGV, showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index climbed to a 3-month high of 82.3 in September from 80.9 in August. In July, the reading was 82.0.

The current situation index rose by 0.2 points to 70.9 in September from 70.7 in the prior month. The expectations index also advanced by 2.2 points to 91.1 in September.

“The result seems to be related to a slight improvement in perceptions about the labor market and the gradual removal of the risk of political crisis,” Viviane Seda Bittencourt, coordinator of consumer Survey, said.

“This, however, does not seem to have been enough to change the still cautious profile of the consumer.”

