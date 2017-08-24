BRAZIL: Credit Operations Volume Falls 0.6% In July To R$ 3.061 Trillion

The total volume of credit operations in Brazil’s financial system totaled R$ 3.061 trillion (US$ 969.62 billion) in July, 0.6% lower than the volume recorded in June, and a 1.7% decrease in 12 months, the Brazilian central bank said on Thursday.

The volume of credit in July was equivalent to 47.8% of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 0.4 percentage point below from a month earlier and 2.9 percentage points lower than in July 2016.

Credit transactions for individuals totaled R$ 1.598 trillion (US$ 506.19 billion), increasing 0.2% on a monthly basis and 4.4% in 12 months. Operations for companies totaled R$ 1.463 trillion (US$ 463.43 billion), down 1.4% in the month and 7.7% in 12 months.

