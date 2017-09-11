BRAZIL: Economists Cut 2017 Inflation Forecast To 3.14%, From 3.38%

The median forecast for Brazil’s consumer price inflation in 2017 was cut for the third consecutive week, to 3.14%, from 3.38% last week, according to economists surveyed by the central bank. For 2018, the median forecast fell for the second week in a row, to 4.15%, from 4.18%.

Estimates for the inflation in the next 12 months decreased for the fifth week in a row, to 4.14%, from 4.19%, last week.

Brazil annual inflation is currently below the central bank’s target range of 2.5% to 6.5%. The most recent data shows that the annual inflation rate slowed from 2.71% in July to 2.46% in August, the lowest level since February 1999.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com