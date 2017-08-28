BRAZIL: Economists Cut 2017 Inflation Forecast To 3.45%, From 3.51%

The median forecast for Brazil’s consumer price inflation in 2017 was cut after five weekly increases, to 3.45%, from 3.51% last week, according to economists surveyed by the country’s central bank.

For 2018, the median forecast remained at 4.20% for the sixth consecutive week. For the next 12 months, meanwhile, estimates for the annual inflation fell for the third week in a row, to 4.30%, from 4.43%, last week.

Brazil annual inflation is currently below the central bank’s target of 4.5%. The most recent data shows that in July the annual inflation slowed to 2.71%, from 3.00% in June. It was the lowest inflation rate for the 12-month period since February 1999.

