The median forecast for Brazil’s consumer price inflation in 2017 was raised for the fifth week in a row, to 3.51%, from 3.50% last week, according to economists surveyed by the central bank. For 2018, the median forecast remained at 4.20% for the fifth consecutive week.
For the next 12 months, meanwhile, estimates for the annual inflation fell for the second week, to 4.43%, from 4.50% last week.
Brazil annual inflation is currently below the central bank’s target of 4.5%. The most recent data shows that in July the annual inflation slowed to 2.71%, from 3.00% in June. It was the lowest inflation rate for the 12-month period since February 1999.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- BRAZIL: Economists Raise 2017 Inflation Forecast To 3.51%, From 3.50% - August 21, 2017
- TSX Hugs Unchanged Line — Canadian Commentary - August 21, 2017
- BRAZIL: Interest Rate Forecast For 2017 Kept Unchanged At 7.50% Per Year - August 21, 2017