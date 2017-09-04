BRAZIL: Economists Raise Estimates For 2017 GDP Growth To 0.50%, From 0.39%

Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank raised their forecasts for economic growth in 2017 for the second week in a row, to 0.50%, from 0.39% last week. For 2018, the median forecast for GDP growth remained at 2.00% for the ninth week in a row.
Projections for Brazil’s debt-to-GDP ratio in 2017 were raised to 52.00%, from 51.95% last week, while for 2018 forecasts increased to 55.65%, from 55.60% last week.
Projections for Brazilian industrial output growth in 2017 remained at 1.00%. For 2018, economists estimates were kept at 2.16%.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- South Korea Current Account Surplus Climbs To $7.26 Billion - September 4, 2017
- *UK Like-For-Like Sales +1/3% On Year In August – BRC - September 4, 2017
- *South Korea Current Account Surplus $7.26 Billion In July - September 4, 2017