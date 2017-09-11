BRAZIL: Economists Raise Estimates For 2017 GDP Growth To 0.60%, From 0.50%

Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank raised their forecasts for economic growth in 2017 for the third week in a row, to 0.60% from 0.50% last week. For 2018, the median forecast for GDP growth increased to 2.10%, after spending nine weeks at 2.00%.

Projections for Brazil’s debt-to-GDP ratio in 2017 was raised to 52.05%, from 52.00% last week, while for 2018 forecasts decreased to 55.40%, from 55.65% last week.

Projections for Brazilian industrial output growth in 2017 was raised to 1.10%, from 1.00% last week. For 2018, economists rose their estimates to 2.30%, from 2.16% in the previous survey.

