BRAZIL: Finance Minister Party Wants Him To Run For Presidency In 2018

Brazil’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) plans to launch Henrique Meirelles, the current finance minister, as a candidate for the country’s presidency in 2018, said the party’s leader in the House of Representatives, Marcos Montes.

“Meirelles was told that if there is a name that fulfills the requirements of the market, and especially of the society as a whole… I think his name fits like a glove,” Montes told reporters after a lunch with the minister and party’s members.

Meirelles denied that he is a pre-candidate for the Brazilian Presidency in 2018. On his Twitter account, the minister said he is “focused on the government’s work, to put Brazil on the path of sustained growth.”

He is affiliated with the PSD since October 2011. To run for President, he must be registered as a candidate until April next year, as required by the local electoral guidelines.

Montes said that Meirelles received the PSD’s assessment of his potential candidacy “with enthusiasm” and that the party “is convinced that [the minister] will meet society’s call” to be a candidate.

Asked if Meirelles accepted the invitation, Montes said that the minister “did not say ‘I am willing,’ but his smile […] In Minas Gerais state, we think that it speaks louder than words.”

Later, Montes said that during the meeting with Meirelles there was no objective talk on the issue because the PSD chairman Alfredo Cotait Neto was not present at the meeting, but that the party representatives thinks Meirelles would be a good candidate.”

