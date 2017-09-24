Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls For Second Day, Down For The Week

BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls For Second Day, Down For The Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, closed down for the second consecutive trading session (-0.8%), settling at 75,389.75 points Friday on profit-taking by investors after the index broke closing records in sequence earlier this month. The profit-taking was also triggered by the worsening external scenario, amid new tough talk between the United States and North Korea. As a result, Ibovespa lost 0.48% in the week.

“It was a day of profit-taking. The Ibovespa still has a positive trend, but it took to correct,” said Bruna Moura, an analyst at Toro Radar.

Among the biggest declines in the Ibovespa today were mining and steel stocks, which had risen in recent weeks and still reflected heavy losses in iron ore prices in the past two days. Vale’s shares (VALE3 -1.91%) fell almost 2%, while CSN shares (CSN3 -4.88%) and Gerdau shares (GGBR4 -2.60%) also suffered heavy losses.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed down 0.5%, at R$ 3,129, following the movement of emerging market currencies in the external scenario.

Meanwhile, although Ibovespa had fallen in the last two sessions, analysts still bet on maintaining the momentum, which has been sustained by signs of recovery in the domestic economy.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.