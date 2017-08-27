BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls On Profit-taking, But Rises 3.43% In The Week

Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, fell slightly (-0.08%), closing at 71,073.65 points Friday amid a profit-taking move after three trading sessions. Even with today’s decline, however, the Ibovespa accumulated a 3.43% high in the week and had remained above the 71,000 points, a level that was not reached since 2011.

“Today we did not have any news. The market was quiet. Assets were practically stationary. Both [Janet] Yellen and [Mario] Draghi maintained the same speeches,” said Rog?rio Freitas, an analyst at Floren?a Investimentos.

The Fed and ECB governors attended the central bankers’ annual symposium in Jackson Hole, but shied away from giving more signals on monetary policy.

Among the largest Ibovespa’s declines were stocks of retail companies, such as Natura (NATU3 -3.06%) and P?o de A??car (PCAR4 -2.74%). Among the highlights were the JBS (JBSS3 +5.34%) shares, which advanced after the news that J&F’s leniency agreement, the parent company of JBS, was approved by the Brazilian Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF).

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar moved higher and lower against the real through all the day to settle with a slight appreciation (+0.28%), at R$ 3.1560, amid the lack of news in the foreign central bankers’ speeches.

For this week, analysts believe the stock market may continue to reflect the momentum for the Brazilian economy, following the news on privatization released this week.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com