Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls With Profit-taking, But Climbs 7.46% In August

BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls With Profit-taking, But Climbs 7.46% In August

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, fell slightly (-0.07%) Thursday, closing at 70,835.05 points, amid profit-taking after a recent climb in the index. In August, the Ibovespa accumulated gains of 7.46%. The losses, however, were limited by the appreciation of oil and iron ore abroad.

Eletrobras (ELET6 -5.09%, ELET -3.67%) and banks, such as Ita? Unibanco’s preferred shares (ITUB4 -1.44%), were among the most affected by the profit-taking trend. Meanwhile, the shares of miners, steelmakers, and Petrobras gained strength. Iron ore showed a strong rally today, prompting Vale’s shares (VALE3 +1.69%, VALE5 +1.78%) to rise.

The shares of Usiminas (USIM5 +4.42%), in turn, posted the biggest gains in the Ibovespa. And as oil prices rose more than 2 percent, Petrobras shares also posted gains (PETR3 +1.58%, PETR4 +2.23%).

The locally traded U.S. Dollar, meanwhile, ended the last trading session of the month falling 0.41%, at R$ 3.1490, once again influenced by the bid-ask struggle to form a more favorable Ptax and in line with the behavior of the greenback abroad. In August, however, the currency accumulated a 0.96% appreciation against the Brazilian real.

Friday, the focus will be on the U.S. labor market data, known as payroll, that may give indications of what the next steps will be for the Federal Reserve.

In the domestic market, investors will observe the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter, in addition to tracking local the political scene. For Lerosa Investimentos analysts, the prospects for September is that the politics may continue to bring uncertainties, although the interest rate drop has brought an optimistic outlook for the economy.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.