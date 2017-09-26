Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Ibovespa Slightly Falls Amid Position Adjustment

BRAZIL: Ibovespa Slightly Falls Amid Position Adjustment

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

After trading higher during the day, the Ibovespa lost strength and closed slightly down (-0.16%) Tuesday at 74,318.72 points, with investors adjusting positions in shares such as Petrobras and tracking the U.S. Stock markets. As a result, the benchmark stock index in Brazil fell for the fourth session in a row, remaining below 75,000 points.

“Investors tried to gain with Vale and steelmakers, but Petrobras and Ambev accelerated losses and neutralized the high,” said Ari Santos, a trader at H.Commcor.

Earlier, Vale (VALE3 +1.32%) and iron and steel-related stocks were among the Ibovespa’s highest gains, reflecting the appreciation of iron ore prices abroad and rebounding after the strong losses from the previous trading session. However, Petrobras shares (PETR4 -1.77%) accelerated losses, tracking oil prices abroad.

Meanwhile, Ambev’s shares (ABEV3 -1.49%) and paper and pulp companies, such as Fibria (FIBR3 -2.99%), also weighed down. Cemig’s shares (CMIG4 -2.31%) were also among the negative highlights amid company’s attempts to prevent the auctioning of some of its mills.

In the external scenario, investors noted the speech by Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve chairwoman, who still left open the possibility of raising interest rates this year, and the geopolitical tension between Korea North and the United States.

Also on the market radar is the vote on the second complaint against President Michel Temer, which was read today in the National Congress and may delay the vote on the pension reform bill.

“I have the impression that the market is digesting that the pension reform would be left for the beginning of next year,” said Pablo Spyer, director of operations at the brokerage Mirae.

However, he considers that the momentum has still been positive for the Ibovespa, which may have room to rise again in the coming days depending on the political scene and the external scenario.

Meanwhile, the international scenario once again contributed to the locally traded U.S. Dollar appreciation against the Brazilian real. The greenback ended the day 0.28% higher, at R$ 3,1680.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.