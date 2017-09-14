BRAZIL: President Michel Temer Faces New Criminal Charge

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Brazilian President Michel Temer faces a new criminal charge – the second in less than three months – as public prosecutors accuse him of leading a criminal group that received at least R$ 587 million (US$ 187 million) in graft payments.

According to the attorney-general Rodrigo Janot, Temer and other members of his political party (PMDB), including current members of his cabinet, used public companies and agencies to commit crimes in exchange for money.

Janot also implies that Temer and other PMDB politicians engineered a plan to oust Dilma Rousseff from the Presidency last year because of a perceived lack of effort from her government to stop investigations about corruption schemes.

This is the second time that Janot, who is set to leave the attorney-general office by the end of this week, tries to frame Temer for corruption. In late June, he also charged the president with passive corruption, but the House of Representatives blocked the complaint.

In the first charge, Janot said that Temer was the final recipient of a R$ 500,000 (US$ 159,000) weekly graft payment promised the meatpacker JBS to a former presidential adviser, Rodrigo Rocha Loures, in exchange for government interference in a judicial dispute between the company and Petrobras.

Evidence of those allegations includes an audio recording of an out-of-the-record late-night meeting of Temer and Batista. During the conversation, the president pointed Rocha Loures as someone who would help tilt the scale in favor of JBS at the legal dispute.

The Brazilian president, however, was shielded by the House of Representatives from a trial in the Supreme Court during his mandate, which ends next year.

In the new charge, Janot also says that Temer tried – and failed – to block investigations into corruption by paying Lucio Funaro, a financial operator for the PMDB graft payments scheme who is in jail – to remain silent.

