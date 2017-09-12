BRAZIL: President Temer Targeted In New Criminal Complaint

Brazil’s President Michel Temer was again accused by the country’s Attorney General Rodrigo Janot for corruption and money laundering. That was the second criminal complaint presented against Temer since he took office just over a year ago.

At the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Justice Roberto Barroso will analyze Janot’s request to open a new investigation.

Janot also accused the entrepreneurs Ricardo Conrado Mesquita and Ant?nio Celso Grecco of paying bribes in exchange for Temer’s signing in a decree that relaxed rules regarding concessions of ports.

Mesquita and Grecco are representatives for Rodrimar S/A, a cargo transportation firm.

The STF chairwoman, Justice Carmen L?cia, welcomed Janot’s arguments that the investigations had no connection with a previous inquiry into alleged criminal organization made up of PMDB parliamentarians in the Senate and redistributed the case, initially to the Justice Edson Fachin.

As stated in her decision, the purpose of the institutes is to rationalize the investigation of the facts, to facilitate the collection of evidence and its examination, to avoid different decisions and to allow the analysis of the process with greater amplitude and clarity.

