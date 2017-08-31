BRAZIL: Quarterly Jobless Rate Drops To The Second Lowest Level In 2017

Brazil’s unemployment rate fell to 12.8% in the quarter between May and July, reaching the second lowest level of the year, according to the national statistics office. Analysts expected a higher jobless rate in the period at 13%.

The level of unemployment was lower than in the immediately previous quarter (13% between April and June). Compared to the quarter ended in April, when it was at 13.6%, the unemployment rate fell by 0.8 percentage point (pp). However, compared with the May to July 2016 quarter, there was a 1.2 pp increase.

The downward move in the level of unemployment started between February and April, after reaching the peak of 2017 (13.7%) in the first quarter of this year.

The unemployed population in Brazil totaled 13.3 million from May to July, representing a 5.1% decrease (721 thousand fewer people) compared to the quarter between February and April. When compared to the same quarter of 2016, however, there was a 12.5% increase.

The Brazilian working population totaled 90.7 million between May and July 2017, a 1.6% increase (1.4 million more people) from the quarter between February and April, but stable compared to the same period of 2016.

The total figure of workers with a formal contract in the private sector totaled 33.3 million, stable against the February-April quarter, but down 2.9% from a year earlier (minus 1 million people).

The Brazilian workers’ average monthly real income was estimated at R$ 2,106 in the second quarter, stable against the previous period and also against the same period of 2016. The total average real income of the employed people in the last three months was estimated at R$ 186.1 billion, 1.3% higher than in the previous period and stable against the same quarter last year.

