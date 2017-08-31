Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Quarterly Jobless Rate Drops To The Second Lowest Level In 2017

BRAZIL: Quarterly Jobless Rate Drops To The Second Lowest Level In 2017

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Brazil’s unemployment rate fell to 12.8% in the quarter between May and July, reaching the second lowest level of the year, according to the national statistics office. Analysts expected a higher jobless rate in the period at 13%.

The level of unemployment was lower than in the immediately previous quarter (13% between April and June). Compared to the quarter ended in April, when it was at 13.6%, the unemployment rate fell by 0.8 percentage point (pp). However, compared with the May to July 2016 quarter, there was a 1.2 pp increase.

The downward move in the level of unemployment started between February and April, after reaching the peak of 2017 (13.7%) in the first quarter of this year.

The unemployed population in Brazil totaled 13.3 million from May to July, representing a 5.1% decrease (721 thousand fewer people) compared to the quarter between February and April. When compared to the same quarter of 2016, however, there was a 12.5% increase.

The Brazilian working population totaled 90.7 million between May and July 2017, a 1.6% increase (1.4 million more people) from the quarter between February and April, but stable compared to the same period of 2016.

The total figure of workers with a formal contract in the private sector totaled 33.3 million, stable against the February-April quarter, but down 2.9% from a year earlier (minus 1 million people).

The Brazilian workers’ average monthly real income was estimated at R$ 2,106 in the second quarter, stable against the previous period and also against the same period of 2016. The total average real income of the employed people in the last three months was estimated at R$ 186.1 billion, 1.3% higher than in the previous period and stable against the same quarter last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.