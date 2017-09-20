BRAZIL: Revenue Reaches R$ 104.206 Billion In August, Up 10.8%

The Brazilian government’s total revenue in August saw a 10.78% real increase – discounting the effect of inflation – on an annual basis, totaling R$ 104.206 billion (US$ 33.27 billion). On a monthly comparison, however, Brazil’s revenue fell by 5.4% against July, said the country’s revenue service.

The collection of federal taxes and contributions, known as managed revenue, totaled R$ 102.228 billion last month. Year-to-date, revenue totaled R$ 862.739 billion, up 1.73% over the same period in the previous year.

Regarding August, the Brazilian revenue service highlighted an improvement in the collection of taxes on profit (+24.60%), totaling R$ 12.711 billion special installments, which totaled R$ 1.804 billion on fuels, totaling R$ 1.851 billion, up 72.71% over the same period last year.

