Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Temer Says He Has 'no Concern' About Criminal Complaints Against Him

BRAZIL: Temer Says He Has 'no Concern' About Criminal Complaints Against Him

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Brazil’s President Michel Temer said in an interview with Reuters news agency that he does not have the “minimum” of concern about allegations of corruption against him and blames the “radical” opposition for the criminal complaints. “It’s a radical opposition, but I say again that these things have to be cleared up and I do not worry about it at all,” he said in New York.

In the president’s view, he is being blamed for association. “You are President of the Republic, House’s speaker, vice-president, chairman of a party, you meet people who take photos with you, receive messages. The someone close to you practices an offense, and you are also considered a criminal. It’s happening very often in Brazil,” Temer told Reuters.

In New York, where he attended dinner with the U.S. President Donald Trump and spoke at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, Temer avoided talking to Brazilian journalists, especially because of the new criminal complaint filed by the former attorney general Rodrigo Janot, accusing the President of leading a criminal organization and obstruction of justice.

When Temer was asked about Brazil’s image abroad, of a country with widespread corruption, the president responded by defending the institutions.

“The institutions are regularly functioning, and also the judiciary, the legislature, the prosecution, so much so that when there are these allegations they are cleared,” he said.

Asked if a major amnesty might be necessary for those involved in corruption cases so the country could move forward, he denied that possibility.

“I think justice has to continue working in Brazil, the way it works,” he said. “A full, general and unrestricted amnesty for all those who eventually commit illicit would undermine credibility.”

Regarding the 2018 elections, Temer said that his party, the PMDB “will have a very strong political presence in the elections, rather with an own candidacy or in a coalition.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.