BRAZIL: Temer Says He Has 'no Concern' About Criminal Complaints Against Him

Brazil’s President Michel Temer said in an interview with Reuters news agency that he does not have the “minimum” of concern about allegations of corruption against him and blames the “radical” opposition for the criminal complaints. “It’s a radical opposition, but I say again that these things have to be cleared up and I do not worry about it at all,” he said in New York.

In the president’s view, he is being blamed for association. “You are President of the Republic, House’s speaker, vice-president, chairman of a party, you meet people who take photos with you, receive messages. The someone close to you practices an offense, and you are also considered a criminal. It’s happening very often in Brazil,” Temer told Reuters.

In New York, where he attended dinner with the U.S. President Donald Trump and spoke at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, Temer avoided talking to Brazilian journalists, especially because of the new criminal complaint filed by the former attorney general Rodrigo Janot, accusing the President of leading a criminal organization and obstruction of justice.

When Temer was asked about Brazil’s image abroad, of a country with widespread corruption, the president responded by defending the institutions.

“The institutions are regularly functioning, and also the judiciary, the legislature, the prosecution, so much so that when there are these allegations they are cleared,” he said.

Asked if a major amnesty might be necessary for those involved in corruption cases so the country could move forward, he denied that possibility.

“I think justice has to continue working in Brazil, the way it works,” he said. “A full, general and unrestricted amnesty for all those who eventually commit illicit would undermine credibility.”

Regarding the 2018 elections, Temer said that his party, the PMDB “will have a very strong political presence in the elections, rather with an own candidacy or in a coalition.”

