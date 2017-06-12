Brexit Series: European Leaders Press Uk to Move ahead With Exit Talks

Breaking News
Despite a disastrous outcome of the snap general election in the United Kingdom that left the Prime Minister Theresa May to govern with a minority government with of Irish Democratic Unionist Party, the European leaders are urging the UK government to move ahead with the crucial Brexit negotiations.

The European Council President Donald Tusk has warned the UK government that there is no time to loose in the crucial Brexit negotiations. Mr. Tusk, in a letter to Theresa May on Friday, said that the urgent task now was to secure a least disruptive outcome in the negotiations, “The timeframe set by Article 50 of the Treaty leaves us with no time to lose. I am fully committed to maintaining regular and close contact at our level to facilitate the work of our negotiators………Our shared responsibility and the urgent task now is to conduct the negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in the best possible spirit, securing the least disruptive outcome for our citizens, businesses, and countries after March 2019.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she sees no obstacle for the Brexit talks to begin despite the election outcome. She added that Europe is ready to begin the talks in next couple of weeks and said that she believes that the UK would also stick to the Brexit timetable.

After the UK election outcome, Prime Minister May is reportedly changing its hard stance towards Brexit to a softer one, as her Party failed to secure a strong mandate she was looking for.

