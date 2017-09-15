Bulgaria Inflation Rises Slightly In August

Bulgaria’s consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in August, after easing in the previous three months, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in August, just above the 1.3 percent climb in June. The measure been rising since December 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.7 percent annually in August and utility costs went up by 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.5 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from July, when it rose by 0.3 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 0.7 percent yearly and by 0.2 percent monthly in August.

