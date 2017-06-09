After a pause of one month in job gains, the Canadian economy is back on track and enjoys accelerated hiring. No less than 54.5K jobs were gained in May, much more than 15K expected. The unemployment rate remains at 6.5%, but the participation rate is on the rise: 65.6% to 65.8%. USD/CAD dropped to a […] The post Canada gains 54.5K jobs – USD/CAD falls appeared first on Forex Crunch.

