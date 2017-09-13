Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Advances On Oil Rally As IEA Sees Signs Of Rebalance

Canadian Dollar Advances On Oil Rally As IEA Sees Signs Of Rebalance

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Canadian dollar climbed against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday amid higher oil prices, as the International Energy Agency noted that the oil markets are rebalancing with crude output falling for the first time in five months in August and inventories of oil stocks in industrialized nations nearing the five-year level.

Crude for October delivery rose $0.46 to $48.69 per barrel.

In its monthly report, the Paris-based agency indicated that global oil demand rose 2.3 million barrels per day in the second quarter, the highest since mid-2015, given stronger than expected consumption in Europe and the US.

The IEA also upped the demand growth for 2017 to 1.6 million barrels per day.

Within the OECD total, product stocks were only 35 million barrels above the five-year average at end-July and could soon fall below it because of the impact of Hurricane Harvey, it said.

Investors await the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly crude inventories report, due at 10:30 am ET. Economists forecast a build of crude inventories by 3.2 million barrels in the week ended September 8, falling short of 4.6 million barrels increase registered last week.

Meanwhile, European stocks were trading in a lackluster note, as investors moved to the sidelines awaiting further clarity over North Korea and U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax reform bill.

The loonie showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency fell against the aussie and the euro, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it advanced.

The loonie advanced to 1.2135 against the greenback, from a low of 1.2186 hit at 5:00 pm ET. The loonie is likely to target resistance around the 1.19 region.

Following a 2-day low of 1.4590 hit at 9:45 pm ET, the loonie climbed to 1.4532 against the euro. If the loonie extends rise, 1.44 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

Figures from Destatis showed that Germany’s wholesale prices increased at the sharpest pace in four months in August.

Wholesale prices grew 3.2 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 2.2 percent climb in July.

The loonie firmed against the yen, marking more than a 2-1/2-year peak of 90.76. Continuation of the loonie’s uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 93.00 area.

Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan’s producer prices were flat on month in August.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in July.

The loonie edged up to 0.9753 against the aussie, off its early 2-day low of 0.9779. The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around the 0.96 mark.

The latest survey from Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed that Australia’s consumer confidence spiked in September.

The index climbed 2.5 percent on month to a score of 97.9.

Looking ahead, U.S. producer prices and monthly budget statement for August are due in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.