Canadian Dollar Weakens Against Most Majors

The Canadian dollar slipped against its most major opponents in early European deals on Monday.

The loonie bounced off to 1.2607 against the greenback and 1.4800 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.2561 and 1.4765,respectively.

The loonie that closed Friday’s trading at 86.76 against the yen weakened to 86.41.

The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.28 against the greenback, 1.49 against the euro and 84.00 against the yen.

