The hawkish meeting minutes from the BOE sent the pound soaring. They hinted at a rate hike in “the coming months”. Sterling extended its gains after a member of the BOE reiterated the big hint of a hike in November. But Carney is Carney. The Governor of the BOE easily changes his mind or at […] The post Carney giveth, Carney taketh away – GBP/USD slides from 1.35 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
