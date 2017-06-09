Cftc-Speculators Cut CBOT US 10-Year Treasury Futures Net Long Position by 46,099 Contracts to 212,066 in Week on June 06

CFTC-SPECULATORS CUT CBOT US 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES NET LONG POSITION BY 46,099 CONTRACTS TO 212,066 IN WEEK ON JUNE 06