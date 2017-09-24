CHILE: August PPI Records Highest Monthly Increase Since November 2016

Chile’s Producer Price Index (IPP) accelerated 2.2% in August on a monthly basis, recording the highest increase since November 2016, said the country’s statistics office. In twelve months through August, the Chilean PPI rose 12.6%, accelerating from the 10% annual increase in July.
Among the sectors that compose this indicator, mining industry posted the most positive contribution to the monthly variation (+5.2%). At the opposite end, the electricity, gas and water distribution fell by 0.1%, while manufacturing decreased 0.7%.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
