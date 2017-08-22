CHILE: Bachelet Signs Bill To Renew Immigration Law

Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet signed a new immigration legislation that makes more flexible for immigrants to enter the South American country. The legislation establishes the creation of a National Registry of Foreigners that will be administered by the Undersecretariat of the Interior.

“Chile is a good country to live, work or study. That is why people will continue to come forward to carry out their projects in our land, either because their country is going through a critical situation, or for personal reasons,” said Bachelet during a ceremony to turn the bill into law.

The bill has four axes: a system of principles, rights and duties regulation of income, exit and migratory categories sanctioning procedure prevent people from being victims of human traffic or trafficking networks.

Also, the project proposes a new regulation of entry permits, so that those who arrive in the country should request permission according to the reason for the trip, whether as a tourist, visitor, temporary residence, and when the requirements are met they may opt for permanent residence.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com