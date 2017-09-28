CHILE: Colb?n To Install Latin America's Largest Wind Farm

The Chilean government has awarded the Colb?n power generation company the site to install the Horizonte wind farm. Electric power generation in Horizonte could reach 607 MW, according to estimates, turning it into the largest wind farm in Latin America.

Horizonte sits in an almost 8 thousand hectares area where clean energy output would be enough to cover almost the entire region of Valparaiso. The company will invest US$ 971 million.

Within the framework of the Chilean Energy Policy, the share of renewable energy generation is projected to reach 60% by 2035 and 70% by 2050.

