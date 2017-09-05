CHILE: Economic Activity Index Posts Strongest Increase In Almost A Year

Chile’s Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity (IMACEC) posted a 2.8% annual increase in July, marking its strongest rise since August 2016, the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Before seasonal adjustment, July’s IMACEC grew 0.9% when compared to June and 2.5% in 12 months.

According to the Chilean Central Bank, the mining sector index rose 5.2% in July from a year before, with no seasonal adjustment, while the non-mining sector index grew 2.6%.

After seasonal adjustment, when compared to June, the IMACEC mining sector index grew by 8.8% in July, while the IMACEC non-mining indicator increased by 0.3%.

