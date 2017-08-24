CHILE: July's PPI Ist Highest Increase Since December

Chile’s industry Producer Price Index (PPI) accelerated by 1.7% in July compared to the previous month, recording the highest monthly increase since December 2016, the country’s statistics office said on Thursday.

In 12 months, the Chilean PPI increased by 10%, showing an acceleration compared to the 8.4% high recorded in June.

Among the sectors that compose this indicator, mining industry (+3.6%) recorded the most positive contribution to the monthly variation. The prices of electricity, gas and water distribution rose 0.2%, while manufacturing declined by 0.1%.

