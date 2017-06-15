China Csi300 Stock Index Futures Opens + 0.08 Percent, to 3,529.0 Points, + 4.7 Points from the Current Value of the Underlying

CHINA CSI300 STOCK INDEX FUTURES OPENS + 0.08 PERCENT, TO 3,529.0 POINTS, + 4.7 POINTS FROM THE CURRENT VALUE OF THE UNDERLYING INDEXThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com