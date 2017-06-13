China Data On Tap For Wednesday

China will on Wednesday release May figures for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are expected to hold steady at 10.7 percent, while industrial production is tipped to climb 6.4 percent on year – slowing from 6.5 percent in April. FAI is pegged at 8.8 percent on year, down from 8.9 percent a month earlier.

New Zealand will provide May data for food prices and Q1 numbers for current account. In April, food prices were down 0.8 percent on month, while the current account in Q4 showed a deficit of NZ$2.335 billion.

Australia will see June results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in May, the index sank 1.1 percent to a score of 98.0.

Japan will see final April numbers for industrial production, with the previous reading suggesting an increase of 4.0 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year.

South Korea will release May numbers for unemployment, with the jobless rate expected to hold steady at 4.0 percent.

